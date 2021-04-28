North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader Louser pleads not guilty to DUI

North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser has pleaded not guilty to drunken driving.

Louser entered a written plea through his defense attorney, Justin Vinje, who filed it with the court Wednesday along with a request for various pieces of evidence ranging from any video to any recorded statements made by Louser.

Vinje did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment on whether Louser intends to take his case to trial. Court documents show Louser has waived his scheduled May 12 initial court appearance. The charge against him is a Class B misdemeanor, which carries a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

Louser was pulled over on Expressway between Mandan and Bismarck shortly before 1 a.m. on April 16. Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Mehlhoff said he observed the 2021 Cadillac Escalade that Louser was driving cross the center line "multiple times," and that Louser told him he had consumed three drinks at two area bars.

The 49-year-old Minot Republican who has been in the Legislature since 2011 failed three field sobriety tests and refused another, and at jail tested for a blood alcohol content of 0.117%, over the 0.08 legal limit, Mehlhoff states in an affidavit.