North Dakota Highway Patrol unveils 'less-conspicuous' vehicle; effort aims to boost safety

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is deploying a patrol SUV that is harder to recognize as a law enforcement vehicle, in an effort to target aggressive drivers and behaviors such as speeding and distracted driving that can lead to crashes.

The black vehicle has reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime, and it's equipped with interior emergency lights rather than an external light bar.

“The purpose of this less-conspicuous patrol vehicle is to allow officers to observe dangerous driving behaviors directly and serve as a deterrent to eliminate needless crashes,” Patrol Col. Brandon Solberg said in a statement.

The vehicle will be used in areas of the state where there has been an increase in motorists engaging in dangerous driving behaviors, beginning in the Fargo area, according to the Patrol.

It's not known when the vehicle might be deployed in the Bismarck region, according to Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, the Patrol's safety and education officer.

The cost of outfitting the vehicle wasn't immediately available. The Patrol has no immediate plans to outfit any more vehicles in the same manner.

"We will evaluate how this vehicle does over the next year," Kadrmas said.

There are no concerns that someone who is having an emergency and is in need of an officer might overlook the vehicle, according to the sergeant.

"The vehicle is equipped with emergency lighting, siren and less conspicuous decals. The trooper operating the vehicle will be in full ... uniform at all times as well," he said. "The vehicle will also have the standard NDHP (license) plate that begins with HP that identifies it as an NDHP vehicle, as well."