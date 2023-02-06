North Dakota will receive nearly $425,000 in a multistate settlement with the cryptocurrency platform Nexo Capital Inc., which was accused of selling unregistered securities.

Nexo has agreed to pay a $22.5 million fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and $22.5 million in fines to states and U.S. territories to settle charges that the firm failed to register its crypto asset lending product.

Nexo offerend and sold its Earn Interest Product to more than 93,000 investors in the U.S., totaling more than $800 million. There were 169 accounts in North Dakota, totaling $770,000, according to the state Securities Department.

Nexo is alleged to have failed to comply with state securities registration requirements and, as a result, investors were sold unregistered securities in violation of state law and were deprived of critical information necessary to understand the potential risks of the EIP, according to the Securities Department.

“While new technology may alter the form of a financial instrument or transaction, it does not necessarily alter the substance," Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler said in a statement. "Digital asset intermediaries engaging in securities transactions need to come into compliance with the existing laws and regulations designed to protect investors who put their assets at risk.”

The $22.5 million is being divided equally among the 53 states and territories. North Dakota will deposit its portion into the Investor Education and Technology Fund maintained by the Securities Department.