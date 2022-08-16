 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota crime bureau searches home of term limits measure circulator

  Updated
  • 0

North Dakota's Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Monday searched the home of a Minot man tied to a rejected ballot measure being investigated for possible crimes.

Search warrant documents filed Tuesday with the state court system outline the bureau's search of Charles Tuttle's home. The search warrant resulted in no arrests but did yield 15 time cards, according to the documents.

The proposed ballot measure called for term limits on the governor and legislators. Secretary of State Al Jaeger in March rejected about 29,000 of the measure's 46,315 signatures, citing numerous alleged irregularities including likely forgeries and offers or payments of bonuses to circulators. 

Jaeger turned the matter over to Attorney General Drew Wrigley, who last month referred the case to the Ward County State's Attorney's Office.

The measure group's chairman has sued to compel a public vote on the rejected measure.

The search warrant was for "employment/tax records ... related to payment of petition circulators who circulated petitions for the North Dakota Term Limits Initiative between the dates of July 23-31, 2021, which were the dates of the 2021 ND State Fair, including computers, external hard drives & iPads and USBs," and "related to any contracts, agreements or payments between US Term Limits and Charles Tuttle or Jessica Jaworski for the circulation of North Dakota Term Limits Initiative petitions."

Jaworski is Tuttle's fiancee, according to the documents.

Petition circulators told BCI they were offered or received bonus pay based on signatures obtained at the State Fair last year, according to the warrant's affidavit.

State law prohibits paying or offering to pay circulators "on a basis related to the number of signatures obtained for circulating an initiative, referendum, or recall petition."

Tuttle in statements to the Tribune denied paying bonuses to circulators, saying "We paid on ... an hourly scale. If you reached a certain amount, you got paid a higher hourly rate."

The measure's 42-member sponsoring committee includes several state lawmakers linked to the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, as well as multiple GOP district chairmen who came on last year. North Dakota's dominant Republican Party has seen infighting between ultraconservative and establishment members, notably in the party censures of several state lawmakers and a walkout from a party meeting last year.

Wrigley declined to comment on the search. 

Charles Tuttle

Tuttle

Tuttle in statements to the Tribune called the search "an FBI/Mar-a-Lago-style intrusion," referring to the FBI's recent search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home. 

"This is clearly political," said Tuttle, who cited Republican opposition to a bid he's making to run as an independent for secretary of state. "This is trying to silence me." 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

