Three Bismarck gambling equipment distributors are accused of violating state laws and regulations by paying excessive rent and attempting to influence bars’ charitable gambling operations through a nonprofit veterans organization.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley in an administrative complaint alleges a scheme involving the Wall of Honor nonprofit as an "enticement" to get bars to use electronic pull tab machines provided exclusively by the companies, and to influence bars into switching charitable gambling organizations.

Wrigley seeks to revoke the distributor licenses of Western Distributing Company, Plains Gaming Distributing Inc. and Midwest Gaming Distributing Inc., fine them $120,000, and impose another $5,000 fine against Western for allegedly loaning startup money to an American Legion post.

The alleged violations “have significantly impacted charitable gaming organizations in North Dakota by creating an unfair advantage” for the companies, the attorney general said in the complaint. He added in a statement, “This conduct has resulted in millions of dollars in charitable gaming being diverted to charitable organizations aligned with Western, Plains, and/or Midwest as a distributor."

The companies have not yet answered the complaint, which was dated April 11. They have a 20-day window to do so.

Deb Stoltman, listed as an owner and chief financial officer on Western’s website, said the companies have done business in North Dakota for many years, been licensed “consistently by the Attorney General’s Office without interruption,” and been through numerous audits by the office.

Some of the people associated with the companies are veterans themselves and proud to support the Wall of Honor, Stoltman said, and added it “is a separate organization with its own board of directors, managers and finances.”

“It is unfortunate the (state) Gaming Division has misconstrued individual support for the Wall of Honor as a violation of gaming rules,” Stoltman said. “We are confident that a full airing of the facts will show that Western, Plains and Midwest are innocent of the charges against them, and we are hopeful that the Gaming Division will work with us to address its concerns in an open and non-adversarial manner.”

Wall of Honor Executive Director Tammy Ibach said there is "not one thing illegal" that was done by the nonprofit. She also claimed the organization as a 501(c)3 nonprofit "is not under the rules and regulations of the attorney general or gaming," and said she was surprised by some of the comments in the complaint.

The complaint

Wall of Honor uses indoor digital billboards to honor veterans and first responders. The billboards display photographs along with military branch and dates of service information. The organization in early 2021 stated that it was the idea of an anonymous North Dakota founder.

The complaint alleges David Wisdom, stockholder, officer and agent of Plains and Western, “was instrumental in forming and facilitating financing for Wall of Honor” in the year prior to its formation. Midwest is owned by Sherry Wick, Wisdom’s sister.

Bismarck attorney Jonathan Sanstead is the registered agent for Western and Plains, as well as for Advanced Gaming Solutions, which provides bookkeeping and gambling services for licensed organizations. He did not immediately respond to a phone message or email seeking comment.

Wrigley alleges that Wisdom’s “vision for Wall of Honor” was locating sites for charitable gambling organizations that were aligned with the companies as their distributors.

Wall of Honor sales personnel visited sites throughout the state with the intent of enticing them -- through a potential payment for the Wall of Honor billboard -- to switch charitable gambling organizations to a fraternal organization aligned with the companies. The fraternal organizations in return would use funds from gambling to donate back to Wall of Honor, the complaint states.

Wrigley in the 17-page complaint alleges the Bismarck American Legion obtained two of its three sites -- bars that have charitable gambling -- through “Wall of Honor paying 'rent' for its billboards contingent upon the site changing gaming organizations.”

Bar payments

State law limits e-tab rent to $100 monthly per machine for the first five machines, and $50 per additional machine.

Wrigley alleges the three companies facilitated rent payment in excess of state law through the Wall of Honor payments, as much as $1,000 more than allowed in e-tab rent for the placement of a billboard. The top amount was in exchange for changing Jack's Steakhouse's gambling organization to the Bismarck American Legion, the attorney general said.

The Legion was paying Western, Plains and Midwest “collectively over $30,000 per month in the fall of 2022,” the complaint alleges. The Legion as of May 2022 “continued to donate trust funds from gaming directly to Wall of Honor,” the complaint states. The three companies have been the distributors for the gambling machines at Jack’s in Bismarck and at Rusty’s Saloon and Grill in St. Anthony since the gambling organizations were changed in July 2021. Rusty’s received an additional $650 per month above the maximum allowed by law, the complaint alleges.

The Legion expressed concerns about a proposal that required all gambling equipment be acquired from the three companies, but the agreement was entered into when the concerned representative was out of town for the winter, the complaint states.

Wall of Honor representatives who questioned whether the actions were appropriate were told by Sanstead that it was legal, according to the complaint.

It also alleges that illegal rent payments were made to Gundy’s Bar and Grill in Medina, ReUnion Grill and Bar in McClusky, and a one-time payment to Totten Trail Bar and Grill in Coleharbor. The complaint further alleges attempts were made to influence relationships with other bars -- The Drink in Mandan, Harbor Bar in Coleharbor, and Gunny's Bar in Elgin -- to switch charitable organizations through the use of Wall of Honor billboards.

Ibach said "I'm not aware" of any businesses taking rent for billboards contingent on the site changing gambling organizations. She said payments to bars or restaurants are "similar to indoor advertising," as the placement of one billboard can sometimes lead to the placement of another.

Jack's Steakhouse in Bismarck "became a huge referral for us," Ibach said. "It's a busy restaurant where veterans hang out."

Wrigley in the complaint said Ibach offered Harbor Bar in Coleharbor $500 to display a Wall of Honor billboard. The bar understood the proposal carried a contingency that it switch its charity to the Bismarck American Legion, the attorney general said. Ibach denies the claim.

“Nope. Not me,” she said.

A site acquisition representative for the New Salem American Legion -- retained by Wisdom and directed by the three companies -- quit her job over concerns about the agreements. She called Sanstead, the attorney for the companies, and was told to proceed, the complaint alleges.

The New Salem Legion also became uncomfortable with the involvement by Wall of Honor and the companies, and ended its relationship with them. The Legion released ReUnion Grill and Bar from its site agreement after ReUnion was approached by Wall of Honor as a "lure" for a charitable gambling organization aligned with Western, Plains and Midwest, according to Wrigley.

Western’s books show a $20,000 loan to a veterans liaison officer with Wall of Honor, but it was actually a loan to establish financing "for the Hazelton American Legion to become a gaming organization,” the complaint states. The Hazelton American Legion has paid back $7,500 to Western.

Probe continues

Wrigley declined to comment on further action in the civil regulatory case when asked about the roles of or potential repercussions for the Wall of Honor and bars named in the complaint, "except to say that the investigation continues as well, and it has been extensive."

"There are prohibitions that are clear in North Dakota law and the regulatory oversight regimen here, and we believe that it to be very clear, and our investigation was focused on those matters because they're in place to maintain the integrity of gaming in North Dakota, and that you don't then allow in inappropriate pressures and undercurrents, if you will, into the industry," Wrigley told the Tribune.

Ibach said, “If they want to drag the Wall of Honor into a case, let them." The group has the backing of “every one” of the 1,890 veterans honored on the billboards, she said, adding that the Wall of Honor is in good standing with taxes and the Secretary of State’s Office.

“It’s the most honorable work I’ve done or will ever do,” she said. “Those stories need to be told.”

The glitzy e-tab gambling devices have become prolific after the 2017 Legislature approved of them. The 2023 Legislature has handled a bevy of bills this session related to gambling and e-tabs, including ones on siting, rent increases and regulatory control.

Manufacturers made over $69 million and distributors nearly $700,000, all from e-tabs in fiscal year 2022, according to the state's top gambling regulator, Director of Gaming Deb McDaniel.