North Dakota abortion ban to take effect July 28

  Updated
Dean Holzer, left, an elder with Capitol Heights Baptist Church in Bismarck, speaks on an anti-abortion perspective during an abortion-rights rally on the state Capitol grounds in May 2022. Standing in front of Holzer, from left, are Siri Armitage, of Fargo, and Stephanie Hammes and Heather Hammes, both of Bismarck. Standing at right is Mark Huntington, also with Capitol Heights Baptist Church.

Abortion will be outlawed in North Dakota as of July 28.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Tuesday notified the Legislative Council, the Legislature's research arm, that a 2007 "trigger" law banning the procedure would be upheld as constitutional after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the constitutional right to abortion. The attorney general's notification is required by the law.

North Dakota's law makes it a felony to perform an abortion unless necessary to prevent the woman’s death, or in cases of rape or incest. Violations will be punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The ban, as well as another from 2019 prohibiting a "dilation and evacuation" abortion method, takes effect 30 days after the attorney general's notification.

The 2007 law passed with bipartisan support of 68-24 in the House and 29-16 in the Senate, according to Tribune archives. A Democrat was its primary sponsor.

People are also reading…

North Dakota's only abortion provider, the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo, is planning to move across the Red River to Moorhead, Minnesota, where it has secured a space and is working to ready it, according to Clinic Director Tammi Kromenaker.

A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised $764,000 as of Tuesday morning. The original goal of $20,000 has been increased to $1 million.

Abortion is legal in Minnesota up to the point of fetal viability, around the 24th week of pregnancy, according to The Associated Press. The state has some restrictions, including a 24-hour waiting period with state-mandated counseling, both parents generally must be notified prior to a minor getting an abortion, and only physicians can perform abortions.

The clinic hopes "to continue to provide abortion care in North Dakota as long as it's legal, and hopes to have little to no disruption and be able to see patients in Minnesota immediately after it's no longer available in North Dakota," Kromenaker said.

North Dakota recorded 1,171 abortions in 2020, according to the latest figures available from the state Health Department. The total includes 833 North Dakota residents and 338 women from other states, particularly Minnesota and South Dakota, who came to North Dakota for the procedure.

(Check back for updates.)

Attorney General Drew Wrigley

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

