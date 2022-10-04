Nikki Entzel found guilty of conspiring to murder husband

Jurors on Tuesday found Nikki Entzel guilty of plotting and attempting to cover up her husband’s death in 2019.

Jurors returned guilty verdicts on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson and conspiring to tamper with evidence in connection with the death of Chad Entzel.

Jurors received the case about 3 p.m. Tuesday on the seventh day of the trial and returned a verdict after 5 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said the question before jurors deciding Nikki Entzel’s fate was whether she and Earl Howard agreed to kill Chad Entzel and cover up his death. In her closing argument, Lawyer said the evidence shows that Nikki Entzel and Howard had an agreement “to kill Chad, file the insurance and move to Texas together and live happily ever after."

It was never established who pulled the trigger or who set the fires to cover up the death.

In his closing argument, defense attorney Thomas Glass said the prosecution’s case was based on innuendo and speculation and questioned why jurors didn’t get to hear from Howard.

“Where is Earl Howard?” Glass said. “I've never seen him take the stand. Why not? Why is a big question, and it’s unanswered. Unanswered questions raise doubt.”

Check back for more on this story.