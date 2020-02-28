Nigerian nationals accused of defrauding Dickinson business

A federal grand jury has indicted three Nigerian nationals for allegedly defrauding a Dickinson business out of about $348,000.
The "complicated computer intrusion scheme" involved the suspects fraudulently obtaining checks from the company through the mail and depositing them in fraudulently obtained accounts in Texas financial institutions, authorities allege. Once the funds were available for withdrawal, the suspects allegedly transferred them to conceal them, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
“While the alleged financial scheme in this case is complex, our investigative team has pieced this string of fraudulent acts together and we look forward to presenting our evidence in court,” U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said in a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
Authorities did not name the business that was targeted. Court documents identified it by the initials "H.E." An affidavit filed by an FBI special agent identified it by the acronym "HES."
The suspects are identified as Kolawole Bamidele Akande, also known as Patric Elis Ferguson; Olawale Sule, who also goes by Brand King Mohamed; and Babatope Joseph Aderinoye, also known as Wilson Tidwell. They were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, mail fraud and money laundering.
Sule had been arrested on Dec. 18 under a separate indictment for money laundering, and federal court in Texas ordered that he be brought to North Dakota. He made his initial appearance in federal court in Bismarck on Friday. The public defender appointed to his case did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Court documents do not list attorneys for Akande or Aderinoye.