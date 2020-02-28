Nigerian nationals accused of defrauding Dickinson business

A federal grand jury has indicted three Nigerian nationals for allegedly defrauding a Dickinson business out of about $348,000.

The "complicated computer intrusion scheme" involved the suspects fraudulently obtaining checks from the company through the mail and depositing them in fraudulently obtained accounts in Texas financial institutions, authorities allege. Once the funds were available for withdrawal, the suspects allegedly transferred them to conceal them, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

“While the alleged financial scheme in this case is complex, our investigative team has pieced this string of fraudulent acts together and we look forward to presenting our evidence in court,” U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said in a statement.

Authorities did not name the business that was targeted. Court documents identified it by the initials "H.E." An affidavit filed by an FBI special agent identified it by the acronym "HES."