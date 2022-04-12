Nigerian man pleads not guilty to defrauding Dickinson company

A Nigerian man has been extradited from the United Kingdom to face fraud and money laundering charges in North Dakota.

Kolawole Bamidele Akande allegedly used a computer scheme to swindle a Dickinson company out of about $348,000, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas Chase. Akande and two co-defendants are accused of fraudulently obtaining checks from the company through the mail and depositing them in fraudulently obtained bank accounts in Texas. Court documents identify the company as HES.

"Once the funds from these checks were available for withdrawal and transfer, the defendant, and other co-defendants, withdrew and transferred the funds to conceal and disguise their nature, location, source and ownership," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Akande also goes by several other names: Patric Ferguson, David Wallace and Ramos Hogan. He made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Bismarck on Monday on charges of mail fraud, money laundering, and several conspiracy counts. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered detained pending trial scheduled for May 24. Defense attorney Alexander Reichert didn't immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Two co-defendants in the case were sentenced earlier. Olawale Sule in February 2021 was sentenced to two years in prison for bank fraud conspiracy and ordered to pay restitution. Oluwafemi Olasode was sentenced in September 2021 to time served and restitution on a charge of misprision of a felony, which means failing to report knowledge of a felony crime. It wasn't immediately clear how much time he served. He was arrested in September 2020 in Texas.

The investigation has involved the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

