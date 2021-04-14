New trial ordered for Williston teacher convicted of sexually abusing students

WILLISTON -- The North Dakota Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a Williston man convicted of sexually abusing female students at the school where he taught.
Everest Moore, a physical education and technology teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School, was accused of inappropriately touching multiple students over the course of two years during his classes. He was arrested in March 2018, convicted by a jury in October 2019 and sentenced in February 2020 to serve 10 years in prison.
The Supreme Court in March overturned Moore’s convictions on eight felony counts of gross sexual imposition, ruling that his right to a public trial had been violated when a judge closed the courtroom for jury selection and discussions on jury instructions.
“The transcript suggests the district court excluded the public to protect the privacy of potential jurors, but the topics discussed were typical of jury selection and not limited to the type routinely discussed in chambers,” the majority justices wrote. “The court did not inform Moore that he had a right to a public trial. The court did not inquire of Moore to elicit an express waiver of a known right. Instead, the court implied that the defendant had no right to have the proceedings held in front of the public."
The North Dakota Attorney General's Office has asked the Supreme Court to rehear the case, the Williston Herald reported. Assistant Attorneys General Britta Demello Rice and Kelly Dillon in a motion filed last week contended that the court misapplied the law because neither side in the case had objected to the closure.
They also argued that Moore’s attorneys had encouraged the closure, so Moore shouldn’t be allowed to claim that was an error, and that parts of the trial that were open to the public were more important to the verdict.
“This Court gave no second thought to the underlying record which reflected eight children testifying in open court, five additional State witnesses testifying in open court, and multiple defense witnesses testifying in open court,” the motion states.
Moore’s attorneys did not immediately file a response. His defense team during the trial argued that innocent actions by him had been twisted.