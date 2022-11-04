 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Town man gets 15 years for sex crimes

A New Town man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a child.

Richard Hall, 51, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bismarck on Thursday for abusive sexual contact of a child and abusive sexual contact of an unconscious person. U.S. District Judge Dan Traynor ordered him to spend 10 years on supervised release following his prison time, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“In cases like this, a sentence of 15 years is warranted and will send a resounding message to the community that sexual abuse of a child will not be tolerated,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Delorme said.

