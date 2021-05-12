New judge assigned in Louser DUI case; trial date also altered

The attorney prosecuting North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser for DUI has demanded a different judge, but it's unclear why.

Louser, 49, a Minot Republican, was arrested on April 16 and later pleaded not guilty to drunken driving. He was set for an Aug. 27 trial before South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler, but he is now scheduled for a Sept. 2 trial before South Central District Judge Pam Nesvig.

Burleigh County Assistant State's Attorney Dennis Ingold on May 5 filed a demand for a change of judge, asking that Weiler "be disqualified from this proceeding." Under state law, attorneys can do that one time per case without stating a specific reason as long as they're not trying to delay the case and as long as the assigned judge hasn't yet issued any rulings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ingold declined to provide his reason to the Tribune, citing state law and the ongoing case. Weiler forwarded a request for comment to South Central District Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick, who said the court "is bound by rules of ethics to not comment on a pending matter."

Defense attorney Justin Vinje declined comment on the change of judge.