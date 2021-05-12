New judge assigned in Louser DUI case; trial date also altered

The attorney prosecuting North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser for DUI has demanded a different judge, but it's unclear why.
Louser, 49, a Minot Republican, was arrested on April 16 and later pleaded not guilty to drunken driving. He was set for an Aug. 27 trial before South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler, but he is now scheduled for a Sept. 2 trial before South Central District Judge Pam Nesvig.
Burleigh County Assistant State's Attorney Dennis Ingold on May 5 filed a demand for a change of judge, asking that Weiler "be disqualified from this proceeding." Under state law, attorneys can do that one time per case without stating a specific reason as long as they're not trying to delay the case and as long as the assigned judge hasn't yet issued any rulings.
Ingold declined to provide his reason to the Tribune, citing state law and the ongoing case. Weiler forwarded a request for comment to South Central District Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick, who said the court "is bound by rules of ethics to not comment on a pending matter."
Defense attorney Justin Vinje declined comment on the change of judge.
Louser was stopped on Expressway between Mandan and Bismarck shortly before 1 a.m. on April 16, two weeks before the 2021 Legislature adjourned. The Highway Patrol trooper who arrested him said he observed Louser's vehicle cross the center line "multiple times," and that Louser failed three field sobriety tests and at jail tested for a blood alcohol content of 0.117%, over the 0.08 legal limit.
Louser faces a Class B misdemeanor charge that carries a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.
He issued a statement the day following his arrest apologizing and saying he was taking "the necessary next steps including an evaluation process." He has declined further comment to the Tribune. He's been in the Legislature since 2011.