Neugebauer details killing family in 1992 during hearing for sentence reduction

A North Dakota man who has been behind bars for 30 years and is seeking a sentence reduction testified Tuesday that he tolerated years of abuse before he shot his father, and then entered a sort of tunnel vision in which he shot three more family members.

Michael Neugebauer was 15 in 1992 when he shot and killed his parents, brother and sister at the family’s home east of Bismarck. Law enforcement caught up with him and his girlfriend two weeks later in Florida.

Neugebauer pleaded guilty to one count of murder in October 1993, and in January 1994 he pleaded guilty to the other three. He was sentenced to life in prison on each count.

Neugebauer on Oct. 5, 2020, filed a motion for a sentence reduction. A Nov. 10 hearing date was placed on the court calendar that year, but on Oct. 9 South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler issued an order denying the motion and canceling the hearing. Neugebauer appealed to the state Supreme Court, arguing that the lower court was wrong to deny his motion without a hearing.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer in a brief to the justices agreed that court rules require a hearing, but she argued that the district court did not have jurisdiction to hear the motion because Neugebauer’s sentence was final some 23 years earlier when he did not appeal.

The justices ordered a hearing, saying Weiler abused her discretion in denying the motion without a hearing.

Weiler on Tuesday asked defense attorney Steve Balaban and Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorneys David Rappenecker and Tessa Vaagen to submit written arguments by April 5. She will rule later.

Neugebauer during the hearing outlined details of a home in which arguments and screaming were common, and a father who he said beat him on a weekly basis. Neugebauer’s girlfriend once confronted the man about the abuse. He told Neugebauer he’d kill him if she intervened again, then took a hammer, killed the girl’s dog and threw it in the trash as Neugebauer watched.

The next day, Neugebauer ran away from home, only to be brought back to the same abuse, he testified.

“I couldn’t stay in that situation,” he said.

He got a gun from his grandmother’s house, which was in the same farmyard. He loaded it and went back to get some personal belongings from his room. His mother tried to stop him, and once he was inside family members wouldn’t let him out. His father saw the gun and said he was going to get one too.

“I just wanted out. I couldn’t get out,” Neugebauer said. “He turned and I shot.”

His father fell straight down, and everything “was like looking into a tunnel, instantly,” Neugebauer said. His sister appeared, and he shot her “almost on reflex.” His mother grabbed him and the gun went off again. He chased his mother outside and shot her, then came back in the house. He reloaded the gun and shot his brother twice.

He attempted aid to his brother to no avail. He moved his mother’s body from the front yard, then drove west. He spent the night by the river, picked up his girlfriend the next morning and left for Florida, he testified.

Neugebauer’s attorney, Steven Balaban, asked if he planned any of that.

“No,” Neugebauer said. “I wanted to leave. Period.”

Rappenecker said Neugebauer’s story was more detailed than what Neugebauer told authorities in the early 1990s. Vaagen pointed out discrepancies between early court transcripts and Tuesday's testimony.

Two psychologists testified about evaluations of Neugebauer. Shannon Weisz and Michael Vitacco agreed on many points but disagreed on whether Neugebauer suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and generalized anxiety.

Neugebauer’s PTSD and anxiety were Weisz’ primary concerns. He said Neugebauer may have suffered from PTSD at the time of the shootings. The disorder can make a person’s “fight or flight” response more sensitive, and possibly produce the tunnel vision experience Neugebauer described, the psychologist said. He added that Neugebauer doesn’t have any personality styles -- anti-social behavior, substance abuse, lack of remorse -- that would be of any concern.

Vitacco said the question of Neugebauer committing another crime if he was released was tricky. People who have committed such offenses often do well, he said, but he wasn’t sure Neugebauer’s actions on the day of the shooting were “all that reactive.”

“He became upset, but he also walked, got a firearm, loaded it, fired it, loaded it again as I understand,” Vitacco said.

But because Neugebauer’s family was deceased, the psychologist felt it would be unlikely Neugebauer “would engage in that level of offense again. Very unlikely.”

