A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in the head in northwestern North Dakota last year has changed his not guilty plea.

David Handeland, who officials say is from Minnesota but court documents list as being from Williston, on Tuesday entered Alford pleas to charges of murder and terrorizing. An Alford plea means the suspect does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to support a conviction. The court treats it like a guilty plea.

Court documents indicate that Handeland entered an "open" plea, meaning the defense and prosecution did not come to an agreement on what sentence will be recommended. Handeland could face life in prison without parole on the murder charge.

Sentencing was not immediately scheduled. It will follow a presentence investigation.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office responded June 19, 2022, to a call of a shooting at a residence northwest of Epping. The body of Leslie Lyon, 25, was in a chair near a trailer house just off 127th Avenue Northwest in Williams County, an affidavit states. Authorities found a 9 mm casing outside another trailer and a 9 mm handgun inside.

Lyon’s mother, Jennifer Zinsmaster, 54, told authorities Handeland took one of her guns and shot her daughter, the affidavit states. She convinced Handeland not to shoot her and was able to leave the area, authorities said. Handeland faces the terrorizing charge for allegedly threatening her.

Court documents do not state the nature of the relationship between Handeland and the women or discuss a possible motive.