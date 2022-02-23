 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monson teams up with state's 'Drive Sober' campaign

Shayna reading (copy)

Shayna Monson reads a novel assigned to her by a speech therapist in December 2016. Prior to the June 2015 drunken driving crash that severely injured her brain, Monson was a pre-med student at the University of North Dakota. 

 CAROLINE GRUESKIN, TRIBUNE

Dickinson native Shayna Monson is sharing her story of survival to deter others from driving impaired during the state's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" law enforcement campaign throughout March.

Monson suffered a traumatic brain injury in a 2015 Bismarck Expressway crash that killed two other women. She was 21 at the time. The driver of the other vehicle, Jordan Morsette, was legally drunk. He's serving 25 years in prison for criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular injury.

“I’m asking everyone to always drive sober or please find a sober ride,” Monson said in a statement issued by the Transportation Department.

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

