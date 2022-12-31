Minot man faces murder charge in bar parking lot homicide

A North Dakota agency that provides lawyers for criminal defendants who cannot afford to hire their own is struggling to find staff attorneys as its case numbers climb, according to its director. Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents executive director Travis Finck says the agency is requesting more funding, including pay increases for attorneys, in order to meet the increased need. The agency was created by the Legislature in 2005 and assigns a defense attorney in cases when suspects are declared eligible for such counsel. The agency handled 16,059 cases during the 2022 fiscal year — about equal to the previous year, but an 11-percent increase from 2020.