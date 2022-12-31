 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minot man faces murder charge in bar parking lot homicide

A Minot man is charged with murder in the shooting death of another man in a bar parking lot.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the parking lot of the Lamplighter Lounge shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Minot Police Department. A 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities didn't immediately release his name or say what might have led to the incident.

Bar patrons who witnessed the shooting had disarmed the suspect and detained him until police arrived. Authorities identified him as Justin McDermott, 34. He made his initial court appearance later Friday on a felony murder charge that carries a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole. He could enter a plea at a scheduled Feb. 3 court hearing.

An attorney listed for McDermott in court documents did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment Saturday.

