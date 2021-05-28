Michigan man with criminal past sentenced on North Dakota drug charges

A Michigan man arrested on drug charges in Bismarck two months after he got out of prison for armed robbery was sentenced Friday to three years in prison.

Jamill Passmore, 30, of Westland, Michigan, pleaded guilty to drug delivery and drug conspiracy charges. South Central District Judge David Reich sentenced Passmore to three years on each charge to be served at the same time.

Passmore and two other men -- all on parole after serving time for violent crimes in Michigan -- were arrested in January when police found more than 600 illegal pills and $12,500 cash at the Bismarck apartment where they were staying. An anonymous tipster informed police they were selling drugs out of a Portland Drive apartment.

The cases of the other men -- Alphonse Pierson, 30, of Romulus, Michigan, and Jaisaun Holt, 28, whose city of residence is unclear -- have been transferred into federal court. A federal grand jury in April indicted them on drug possession and conspiracy charges. State charges against them have been dismissed, court records show.

Police at the time of the January arrest said Holt’s criminal record included two convictions for assault with intent to murder. Pierson and Passmore were on parole after serving time for armed robbery, police said.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

TRAVIS SVIHOVEC Crime and Courts Reporter Follow TRAVIS SVIHOVEC Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today