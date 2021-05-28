 Skip to main content
Michigan man with criminal past sentenced on North Dakota drug charges
Michigan man with criminal past sentenced on North Dakota drug charges

A Michigan man arrested on drug charges in Bismarck two months after he got out of prison for armed robbery was sentenced Friday to three years in prison.

Jamill Passmore, 30, of Westland, Michigan, pleaded guilty to drug delivery and drug conspiracy charges. South Central District Judge David Reich sentenced Passmore to three years on each charge to be served at the same time. 

Passmore and two other men -- all on parole after serving time for violent crimes in Michigan -- were arrested in January when police found more than 600 illegal pills and $12,500 cash at the Bismarck apartment where they were staying. An anonymous tipster informed police they were selling drugs out of a Portland Drive apartment.

The cases of the other men -- Alphonse Pierson, 30, of Romulus, Michigan, and Jaisaun Holt, 28, whose city of residence is unclear -- have been transferred into federal court. A federal grand jury in April indicted them on drug possession and conspiracy charges. State charges against them have been dismissed, court records show.

Police at the time of the January arrest said Holt’s criminal record included two convictions for assault with intent to murder. Pierson and Passmore were on parole after serving time for armed robbery, police said.

Jamill Passmore

Jamill Passmore

 PROVIDED
Jaisaun Holt

Jaisaun Holt

 PROVIDED
Alphonse Pierson

Alphonse Pierson

 PROVIDED

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

