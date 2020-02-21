Mandaree man gets 40 years for sexually abusing children

A 38-year-old Mandaree man has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison for sexually abusing children under the age of 12.

Kelly Mason victimized three children between September 2006 and August 2010 in Fort Totten, according to U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley. One of the victims came forward in 2017, prompting a police investigation, he said.

Mason pleaded guilty last November to three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. He was sentenced Friday. He'll be on supervised release for the rest of his life following his prison term.

