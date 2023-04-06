A Mandan woman faces several charges after allegedly fleeing from law officers while driving under the influence on Interstate 94.

Officers with the Stark County Sheriff's Office and the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a report of a reckless driver in the Richardton area Monday night. The suspect pickup truck fled west on the interstate when a county deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, according to the Patrol.

Troopers employed tire spikes and used a PIT maneuver to stop the truck west of Dickinson That's an intervention method in which a law officer uses his or her vehicle to force a suspect vehicle sideways. Thersea Nelson, 42, was arrested.

She has been formally charged with felony fleeing and reckless endangerment and two misdemeanors: DUI and driving without a license. Court documents do not list an attorney for her. She could enter pleas at a May 8 court hearing. Each of the felony charges carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.