Mandan man arrested for alleged break-in at natural gas pipeline station

A Mandan man with a lengthy criminal past was arrested Saturday after allegedly breaking into and tampering with controls at a Glen Ullin natural gas compressor station.

Brandon Shelkey, 43, was charged Monday with five felonies, each of which could send him to prison for five years. The charges include breaking into a vehicle, theft, burglary, tampering with a public service, and the release of destructive forces, court records show. No attorney is listed for him in court records.

Morton County sheriff’s deputies at about 5 a.m. Saturday responded to the WBI Energy Inc. station on state Highway 49 north of Glen Ullin. Officials arrested Shelkey in a WBI pickup as it was leaving the site, according to the affidavit. The pickup contained power tools and a welder that were not in the vehicle before, the document states.

An employee told officials that multiple emergency shutoffs had been pulled and that one of them disrupted customer service. A pipeline valve had been turned about one-quarter closed, the employee said. If shutoffs hadn’t tripped, closure of the valve “could have resulted in catastrophic damage,” the employee told deputies.

Court records show that Shelkey on Nov. 15 was placed on probation for two years after pleading guilty in an unrelated case to felony theft, and misdemeanor preventing arrest and criminal mischief. His criminal history includes a 2013 conviction for child abuse or neglect; felony domestic violence and drug convictions in 2012; a felony drug delivery conviction in 2000; and a raft of misdemeanor drug, failure to appear, bad check and protection order violation convictions.

WBI Energy is part of MDU Resources Group Inc. It transports natural gas through 3,800 miles of pipeline in Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, according to the company’s website. A compressor station is used to move gas through a pipeline.

WBI spokesperson Laura Lueder said the station has safety mechanisms in place that triggered an emergency shutdown. The station was offline briefly. Once Shelkey was in custody “our operators secured the facility and ensured it was safe to return to normal operation conditions,” Lueder said.

Shelkey “to our knowledge had no working knowledge of the compressor station,” Lueder said. Once certain parts of the system are improperly engaged, a shutdown is triggered, she said.

The sheriff’s office alleges Shelkey entered the grounds by standing on a dumpster that was pushed up to a perimeter fence and then pried open an office door. It appeared that he went through almost every unlocked cabinet, tool chest and drawer on the site, the affidavit states.

Such incidents prompt safety reviews, which could lead to adjustments for greater security, Lueder said.