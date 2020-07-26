Mandan man arrested after police chase in Cass County

A Mandan man was arrested on numerous charges after a police chase in Cass County.

James Schaan, 35, allegedly was under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving a stolen pickup truck when he fled from Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 94 shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Speeds reached 100 mph, authorities said.

The pickup left the interstate at Casselton and went into a ditch, getting stuck in a slough. Schaan was arrested without incident on drug counts and charges of DUI and possessing a stolen vehicle. The investigation is continuing, and formal charges are pending.

