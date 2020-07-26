Mandan man arrested after police chase in Cass County

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

James Schaan, 35, allegedly was under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving a stolen pickup truck when he fled from Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 94 shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Speeds reached 100 mph, authorities said.

The pickup left the interstate at Casselton and went into a ditch, getting stuck in a slough. Schaan was arrested without incident on drug counts and charges of DUI and possessing a stolen vehicle. The investigation is continuing, and formal charges are pending.