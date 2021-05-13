Man with diverse criminal background sentenced for Morton County scam

A Bottineau man in state custody for repeatedly raping a young girl several years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years behind bars in a separate federal case after pleading guilty to bilking a Morton County family out of more than $500,000.
The criminal background of Shawn Miller also includes impersonating a military pilot and scamming free commercial airline flights for years. One member of the scammed family referred to Miller in court as Exhibit A -- refusing to say his name -- and told him "Your imaginary life was real to us."
Miller, 44, in 2014 and 2015 told the Morton County family he was wealthy, had a background as a CIA employee and could help them double or triple their investments, according to a federal indictment. He also allegedly gave them what he called “healing medicine” that was actually methamphetamine to better persuade them that he had the qualities he claimed.
Authorities allege Miller also said he knew people who had information that could damage the family and that he could solve the blackmail issue if they’d transfer money to him. One family member cashed out a $251,000 retirement account and gave the money to Miller. Another wired the proceeds of a $264,000 farm loan to Miller’s account.
Miller -- also known as Karsten Von Dem Bach -- in February 2017 pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child in Morton County. The charges stemmed from incidents in late 2014 and into 2015. South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick in 2017 suspended 15 years of a 30-year prison sentence and ordered Miller to spend 10 years on supervised probation after his release. Miller is serving the sentence at the state prison in Jamestown. He won't begin serving his federal sentence until he's finished his state time.
Miller after he was incarcerated made arrangements to have drugs smuggled into prison and falsified his commissary financial books to further his persona among other inmates, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Randy Helderop testified during Miller's federal sentencing Wednesday. Miller also was involved in what the agent called a shoe scam in prison -- he relayed shoe orders to a person on the outside, traded shoes with that person under a table when the person visited, then sold the new shoes to other inmates, the agent said.
Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, illegal firearm possession and a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor for acts a few years ago. That charge is separate from the state sex crime case for which he is currently imprisoned.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor additionally sentenced Miller to supervised release for the rest of his life. The judge also ordered him to make $514,000 restitution to the family.
Traynor during sentencing said Miller "is, by all accounts, irredeemable."
Miller said he deserved the 30-year sentence recommended by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Delorme. The family "loved me and I abused that love. They accepted me and I abused that," Miller said.
Traynor added drug and alcohol treatment to the sentence. Miller would need the coping skills if he's ever released, "which is unlikely," the judge said.
Defense attorney Ashley Gulke declined comment after the hearing.
Miller was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a 2003 federal felony on his record. He was convicted in Iowa of forging a commercial pilot’s license and impersonating a military pilot. Miller by wearing an American Airlines uniform flew free on commercial flights in the U.S. from 1998 to 2001. He at one point was in the co-pilot's seat of a commercial flight with passengers on board when the plane went through maneuvers, Helderop testified.
Miller also obtained access to small rental planes by wearing an Air Force flight suit and pretending to be an officer, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
