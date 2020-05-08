Man sentenced to 10 years in crash that killed Williston teenager

A 28-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in a crash about a year ago near Williston that killed a teenage girl.
Samuel Hamilton, 28, of Belgrade, Mont., pleaded guilty in February to felony criminal vehicular homicide and was sentenced Thursday, the Williston Herald reported.
Hamilton was charged in the April 7, 2019, crash that killed 16-year-old Alexis Meduna, a student at Williston High School. Authorities said he was driving drunk at more than 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of state Highway 1804 and a county road. His pickup truck slammed into a Jeep Wrangler in which Meduna was riding in the passenger seat. Meduna died later after being taken off life support.
Hamilton's blood alcohol content was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit for driving of 0.08.
Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue sentenced Hamilton to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended. He'll be on supervised probation for three years following his release.
Her decision followed a hearing in which family and friends detailed the impact Meduna's death has had on them.
"It will be an ongoing struggle until the day I'm buried beside my baby," said Dawn Hustad, Meduna's mother.
Father Kris Meduna told Hamilton that "the amount of time you will serve will never be enough for me."
Members of Hamilton's family also spoke at the hearing, telling Sjue that while Hamilton had a troubled past and had made a terrible decision, they believed he was remorseful and could be rehabilitated.
Williams County Assistant State's Attorney Nathan Madden asked that Hamilton be ordered to serve 20 years behind bars. Defense attorney Erich Grant requested five years.
Sjue told the Meduna family that any sentence wouldn't seem like enough.
"True justice in this case would be for Alexis to be back here with all of you," she said. "Were that within my power I would grant it."
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.