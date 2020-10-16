Man sentenced in fatal Williston shooting

Ian Laboyd was 17 when he was accused of killing 19-year-old Matthew York and wounding 19-year-old Parker Haider in a botched drug deal. He was charged in adult court.
He pleaded guilty to the two charges Thursday, and three others were dismissed under a plea agreement, the Williston Herald reported. Under the sentence handed down by Northwest District Judge Ben Johnson, Laboyd will serve at least four years in prison and as many as 10. He was given credit for nearly a year he's already spent behind bars, according to court documents.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.