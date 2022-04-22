 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Man killed in disturbance at Mott-Regent School

mott (copy)

Authorities respond to an incident at Mott-Regent School on Thursday. The Hettinger County Sheriff's Office said a deputy used lethal force against a man who caused a disturbance at the school.

 PROVIDED

State investigators are looking into a Thursday disturbance at Mott-Regent Public School in which a man was killed by a deputy sheriff.

Jeffrie Ray Glover Jr. died in the incident, according to the Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office. His age and city of residence were not included in information released by the department, nor was the name of the deputy, who has been placed on administrative leave -- standard procedure in such instances.

The deputy responded to the school on a call of a disturbance about 3 p.m., according to the department. The deputy made contact with Glover “and the encounter escalated into an assault on the deputy resulting in a lethal force scenario” in which Glover died, the sheriff’s department said. Authorities did not provide details on the nature of the disturbance including why Glover was at the school, or on what type of lethal force was used.

"We will not make any further comment until the investigation of the deputy’s actions are completed," Sheriff Sarah Warner said in a statement.

The incident has been turned over to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The probe could take 30 days, the sheriff's office said, at which time BCI will report its findings to the Hettinger County State’s Attorney's Office.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and Mott Ambulance Service also responded to the K-12 school, which is in Mott.

Glover was not an employee of the school, Superintendent Willie Thibault said.

The school did not hold classes on Friday. Staff members were at the school and counselors were available to them. School will be in session Monday, and counselors will be available to students then and as needed, according to Thibault.

“Students and staff were unharmed,” he said. “We have a safety protocol and we followed it.”

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

