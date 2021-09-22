Man charged with attempted murder in Williston shooting

WILLISTON -- An altercation at a Williston bar early Sunday led to a shooting outside an apartment complex, police say.

Michael Taylor, 24, whom court documents list as being from Jackson, Mississippi, was charged Tuesday with a felony count of attempted murder that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. He also faces a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm within city limits, the Williston Herald reported.

The incident started at DK's Lounge around 1 a.m. Sunday, when Osagboro Williams, the man who was shot, encountered an ex-girlfriend and got into an argument with her about the fact she was there with Taylor, according to a police affidavit. Williams then allegedly got into an argument with Taylor.

Williams later encountered Taylor and another man in the parking lot of his ex-girlfriend's apartment complex. Williams told police Taylor started shooting at him. Williams was hit with four bullets, according to court documents.

Taylor was later arrested during a traffic stop. Police said they found a loaded 9 mm pistol on the floorboard of the car where he was sitting.

Taylor is due in court Oct. 20, and he could enter pleas at that time. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0