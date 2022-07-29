Man arrested after fatal shooting in Glen Ullin

The Morton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death in Glen Ullin early Friday.
Officials around 1:15 a.m. responded to a call of a shooting near a Highway 49 business. A 26-year-old man was killed, Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said in a statement. The man's name was not immediately released pending notification of family.
Kirchmeier confirmed to the Tribune that Tyler Raines, 19, is in custody for the shooting on a murder charge. Burleigh Morton Detention Center records say he is from Hague, but court documents from previous cases he has been involved in -- as recent as early this week -- list his address as Glen Ullin.
Authorities believe the shooting was a result of an altercation between the two men. Kirchmeier said there were no immediate indications that the altercation was drug-related.
Raines is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court at 1:30 p.m. and have bond set, Kirchmeier said.
(Check back for updates.)
