Man arrested after fatal shooting in Glen Ullin

Tyler Raines

Tyler Raines

 PROVIDED

The Morton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death in Glen Ullin early Friday.

Officials around 1:15 a.m. responded to a call of a shooting near a Highway 49 business. A 26-year-old man was killed, Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said in a statement. The man's name was not immediately released pending notification of family.

Kirchmeier confirmed to the Tribune that Tyler Raines, 19, is in custody for the shooting on a murder charge. Burleigh Morton Detention Center records say he is from Hague, but court documents from previous cases he has been involved in -- as recent as early this week -- list his address as Glen Ullin.

Authorities believe the shooting was a result of an altercation between the two men. Kirchmeier said there were no immediate indications that the altercation was drug-related.

Raines is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court at 1:30 p.m. and have bond set, Kirchmeier said.

(Check back for updates.)

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

