Man accused of killing North Dakota officer has long record

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a North Dakota police officer has an extensive criminal record that includes charges for interfering with police, fleeing, domestic assault and harassing public officials, court documents show.

According to police, Salamah Pendleton opened fire Wednesday afternoon on two county sheriff’s deputies and two city police officers who tried to serve eviction papers on him at an apartment in Grand Forks. One of the officers was killed and a woman was found shot to death in the apartment.

Authorities have not released the name of the officer who was killed. Details about the woman, her relationship to Pendleton and how she was killed also have not been provided.

Pendleton, 41, was shot and wounded, as was a sheriff’s deputy who is in stable condition. Pendleton has not been charged in the shooting.

But court documents show Pendleton has been charged with dozens of offenses in the last 20 years, mostly misdemeanors and the majority of them while he lived in Iowa. He has been arrested numerous times for driving under suspension and driving without insurance, including last year in Grand Forks.