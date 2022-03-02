Major opioid settlements to provide $45 million for North Dakota

North Dakota will get about $45 million under terms of nationwide legal settlements with drug companies to combat the opioid crisis.

Four drug industry companies are preparing to distribute billions of dollars after finalizing settlements with most U.S. states and local governments, according to The Associated Press.

Under the deals, drugmaker Johnson & Johnson is to contribute up to $5 billion over nine years while distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson are to provide a total of up to $21 billion over 18 years, AP reported.

North Dakota will receive an initial, partial disbursement in the second quarter of this year, according to attorney general spokeswoman Liz Brocker. She did not immediately have the amount of the initial payment or the time period for receiving the total amount.

The state will receive 85% of the proceeds through the Department of Human Services for opioid treatment, prevention and related programs, she said.

Forty-four counties and 11 cities will receive the remaining 15%. Brocker did not immediately have a list of the localities.

It's unclear how new spending limits on a governor-led panel that approves state agencies' funding requests between legislative sessions might affect the spending of North Dakota's settlement money. The Office of Management and Budget was looking into the question.

Most of the money is required to be used to address the nation’s opioid addiction and overdose epidemic, which has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths over the last two decades, AP reported. The crisis has deepened during the coronavirus pandemic, with U.S. opioid-related deaths reaching a high of more than 76,000 in the 12 months that ended in April 2021, largely because of the spread of fentanyl and other synthetic drugs.

North Dakota had a record 118 drug deaths in 2020, which public health and treatment professionals attributed to increasing fentanyl use and isolation amid the pandemic.

The state's efforts to address the addiction crisis include increased funding for a treatment voucher program, grants to establish services in underserved areas, and the governor's creation of the Office of Recovery Reinvented to combat addiction.

Exactly how much money flows to each state through the legal settlements depends on the population, the severity of the crisis there and how many local governments have agreed not to sue the companies, according to AP.

The settlements from Johnson & Johnson and the three distributors are part of widespread legal action in the U.S. against multiple players in the opioid industry.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

