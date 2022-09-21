Maddock woman accused in raccoon incident faces criminal charges

A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a Maddock bar and prompted a state warning about potential rabies exposure has been charged in state court.

Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock, was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor counts of false information to law enforcement, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of furbearers. Her initial court appearance is set for Monday. The charges against her together carry a maximum punishment of about two years in jail and $7,500 in fines.

She was arrested last week after authorities found her and the animal by serving several search warrants in and around Maddock.

Court documents allege Christensen "while being questioned by law enforcement did not disclose the location of a non-domesticated raccoon" and "did conceal from law enforcement a non-domesticated raccoon."

No attorney was listed in court documents for Christensen. She did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment Wednesday.

The state Health and Human Services Department had earlier last week issued a warning about potential rabies exposure in response to the raccoon being brought into the Maddock Bar on Sept. 6. Bartender Cindy Smith has said the raccoon was never loose and didn't bite anyone, and Christensen previously told the Tribune "Rocky never left my arms when I visited the Maddock Bar."

Christensen said her family found the raccoon on the side of a road about three months ago and was nursing it back to health with plans to rehabilitate it to the wild.

It's illegal under North Dakota Board of Animal Health laws to keep a wild raccoon. Authorities euthanized the animal, and it tested negative for rabies.

Christensen alleges law officers used "excessive force" and says her family is "traumatized." She's hoping to pay for an attorney through a GoFundMe "Justice for Rocky" page that has been set up to help her. She did not specify to the Tribune what she would consider justice. The crowdfunding effort had raised nearly $3,700 of a $10,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.