Louser set for August trial on DUI charge

North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser has been scheduled for a late-summer trial on a drunken driving charge.

Louser, 49, a Minot Republican, was stopped on Expressway between Mandan and Bismarck shortly before 1 a.m. on April 16. The Highway Patrol trooper who arrested him said he observed Louser's vehicle cross the center line "multiple times," and that Louser failed three field sobriety tests and at jail tested for a blood alcohol content of 0.117%, over the 0.08 legal limit.

Louser entered a written not guilty plea through his attorney last Wednesday and waived his initial court appearance scheduled for May 12.

South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler has scheduled a one-day trial on Aug. 27. Louser faces a Class B misdemeanor charge that carries a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

It's not certain the case will go to trial. Louser's lawyer, Justin Vinje, told the Tribune last week that a plea of not guilty allows a defense attorney time to request and review evidence. He said, "The ultimate decision as to whether to proceed to trial is usually made later on."

Louser issued a statement the day following his arrest apologizing and saying he was taking "the necessary next steps including an evaluation process." He has declined further comment to the Tribune. He's been in the Legislature since 2011.

