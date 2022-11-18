Longest-serving North Dakota Supreme Court Justice to retire

North Dakota's longest-serving Supreme Court justice will retire Jan. 31.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday announced Justice Gerald VandeWalle's pending retirement. VandeWalle had notified Burgum on Thursday of his intent to retire. His letter said "recent health challenges have made it increasingly difficult for me to continue."

VandeWalle, 89, has served on the high court since August 1978. He was chief justice from 1993-2019, when he chose to step back due to declining energy.

Before then-Gov. Art Link appointed him to the court, VandeWalle served in the attorney general's office, beginning in 1958 as a special assistant attorney general. He was first assistant attorney general from 1975-78.

He was last elected to a 10-year term on the high court in 2014. Burgum will appoint a justice who will serve the final two years and will have to run for an eight-year term in 2026 to keep the seat.

Then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple in 2015 awarded VandeWalle the Rough Rider Award, the state's highest citizen honor.

"Despite these accolades and his exceptional career, this humble native of Noonan has always remained modest and accessible to his fellow North Dakotans, insisting on simply being called ‘Jerry’ even as many continue to refer to him respectfully as ‘Chief,'" Burgum said in a statement. "A towering figure in the legal community and beloved fixture in the halls of the Capitol, he leaves a remarkable and unparalleled legacy of service to which all North Dakotans can aspire.”

VandeWalle, the son of a Belgian immigrant, was raised on a dairy farm near Noonan, and graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1955 with honors and from its School of Law in 1958. VandeWalle and former Gov. Allen Olson were fraternity brothers.

He has served with 16 other justices on the five-member court.

The state Judicial Nominating Committee will provide the governor with a list of nominees for VandeWalle's seat.

Burgum last appointed a justice, Jon Jensen, in 2017. The state's judiciary elected Jensen as chief justice in 2019. Voters elected Jensen to a full, 10-year term on the court in 2020.

