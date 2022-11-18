 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Longest-serving North Dakota Supreme Court Justice to retire

  • 0

North Dakota's longest-serving Supreme Court justice will retire Jan. 31. 

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday announced Justice Gerald VandeWalle's pending retirement. VandeWalle had notified Burgum on Thursday of his intent to retire. His letter said "recent health challenges have made it increasingly difficult for me to continue."

VandeWalle, 89, has served on the high court since August 1978. He was chief justice from 1993-2019, when he chose to step back due to declining energy.

Before then-Gov. Art Link appointed him to the court, VandeWalle served in the attorney general's office, beginning in 1958 as a special assistant attorney general. He was first assistant attorney general from 1975-78. 

He was last elected to a 10-year term on the high court in 2014. Burgum will appoint a justice who will serve the final two years and will have to run for an eight-year term in 2026 to keep the seat.

People are also reading…

Then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple in 2015 awarded VandeWalle the Rough Rider Award, the state's highest citizen honor. 

"Despite these accolades and his exceptional career, this humble native of Noonan has always remained modest and accessible to his fellow North Dakotans, insisting on simply being called ‘Jerry’ even as many continue to refer to him respectfully as ‘Chief,'" Burgum said in a statement. "A towering figure in the legal community and beloved fixture in the halls of the Capitol, he leaves a remarkable and unparalleled legacy of service to which all North Dakotans can aspire.”

Chief Justice VandeWalle sees 40 years on ND Supreme Court

VandeWalle, the son of a Belgian immigrant, was raised on a dairy farm near Noonan, and graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1955 with honors and from its School of Law in 1958. VandeWalle and former Gov. Allen Olson were fraternity brothers.

He has served with 16 other justices on the five-member court.

The state Judicial Nominating Committee will provide the governor with a list of nominees for VandeWalle's seat.

Burgum last appointed a justice, Jon Jensen, in 2017. The state's judiciary elected Jensen as chief justice in 2019. Voters elected Jensen to a full, 10-year term on the court in 2020.

(Check back for updates.)

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge revives limits on wolf killing near Yellowstone park

Judge revives limits on wolf killing near Yellowstone park

A Montana judge has temporarily restricted wolf hunting and trapping near Yellowstone and Glacier national parks and imposed tighter statewide limits on killing the predators. Wildlife advocates sued last month claiming that looser hunting rules adopted in the Republican-controlled state could harm wolf populations. State District Court Judge Christopher Abbott on Tuesday ordered officials to reimpose rules from 2020 that allow the killing of only five wolves per person, instead of 20, and forbid the use of snares for trapping. Abbott also limited hunting and trapping near the national parks. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte criticized the ruling, saying he thinks the judge overstepped his bounds. But state wildlife officials have pledged to comply with the order.

SD Division of Criminal Investigation has a new leader

South Dakota Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley on Monday named a former employee of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation as the agency’s new leader. Dan Saterlee previously served DCI as an administrative and a field operations assistant director. Saterlee is currently the coordinator for the South Dakota Fusion Center, an agency that compiles and analyzes criminal intelligence in support of terrorism prevention. Saterlee will replace Chad Mosteller who served as interim director following the dismissal of of DCI director David Natvig, who . served under Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg who was convicted on impeachment charges for his conduct following a 2020 fatal car crash. Mosteller will return to his post as DCI’s assistant director.

Former MHA Nation official pleads guilty to bribery

Former MHA Nation official pleads guilty to bribery

A former government official of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation accused of accepting bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor has pleaded guilty to federal charges in North Dakota. Randall Phelan was an elected representative of the governing body of the Three Affiliated Tribes from the end of 2012 to the middle of 2020. Investigators say Phelan used his official position to help the contractor’s business by awarding contracts, fabricating bids and managing fraudulent invoices. His trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday. Phelan and two others were originally charged with receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from the bribery scheme on the oil-rich Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The contractor has pleaded guilty to bribery.

Grand Forks man fatally shoots mother, takes own life

Grand Forks man fatally shoots mother, takes own life

Police say a Grand Forks woman shot by her adult son before he took his own life has died of her injuries. Authorities say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison died at Altru Hospital days after she was found in her home with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head. According to officials, 21-year-old Tyler Harrison shot his mother Wednesday at the home they shared in Grand Forks. Police say he turned the gun on himself and was found dead in their driveway. Officials say the shooting was domestic-related, but that their investigation is continuing.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cost of Thanksgiving dinner rising

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News