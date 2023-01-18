 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longest-serving North Dakota Supreme Court justice recovering from surgery; retirement party postponed

North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle.

North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle is in a hospital recovering from what he says was a minor surgery.

A retirement party had been set at the Capitol on Wednesday for the state's longest-serving justice, but it was postponed and will be rescheduled later.

VandeWalle, 89, has served on the court since 1978, and was its chief justice from 1993-2019, when he stepped back from that role due to declining energy. He cited nerve, eye and heart issues in announcing his retirement in November, effective Jan. 31.

VandeWalle told the Tribune that what began on Tuesday morning as stomach pains and an inability to pass gas resulted in surgery Tuesday night to release a bowel squeezed by a hernia.

He is recovering at a Bismarck hospital, and expects to be released by Thursday afternoon and to be back at the state Capitol on Friday.

He said he was doing "not too bad" and his prognosis is "fine." A nurse cousin and her pharmacist husband are with him, having come to Bismarck for his party.

"Couldn't have better company right now," VandeWalle quipped. 

Gov. Doug Burgum last week named Bismarck-based South Central District Judge Doug Bahr to succeed VandeWalle. Bahr's term begins Feb. 1. He will serve until 2026, when he must run for election for an eight-year term.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

