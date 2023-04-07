The North Dakota House has approved a bill that was stripped of minimum sentences for gun-related crimes and offenses against officers, but at least one lawmaker wants to restore the initial intent of the legislation if the two chambers of the Legislature meet to discuss the changes.

House members passed Senate Bill 2107 in a 64-23 vote on Friday. The bill heads back to the Senate, which could choose to approve the bill as-is or send it to conference committee.

If the latter happens, legislators from both the House and Senate would work to revise the bill for final approval before it goes to Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk.

That’s what Rep. Pat Heinert, a Republican from Bismarck and a retired Burleigh County sheriff, hoped for when he voted for the bill on the House floor.

"This bill is nothing like it was when it was introduced into (the House Judiciary Committee) by the attorney general," he said. "We need to get it back closer to the way it was."

The original bill that was introduced by Attorney General Drew Wrigley called for minimum sentences for violent and drug crimes that involved guns, as well as simple assault, fleeing police and resisting arrest.

The bill would have required judges to give a reason for not issuing the minimum sentence laid out in legislation.

Wrigley’s version gained widespread support from law enforcement for protecting officers, preventing more violent crime and keeping repeat offenders behind bars longer as a way to protect residents.

Heinert cited an increase in gun crime across the state as a reason for adding mandatory minimum sentences.

"We’re not protecting our citizens,” he said. “We need to protect our citizens."

Defense lawyers, the North Dakota State’s Attorneys’ Association and other opponents said the bill would backlog courts with more trials, cost more money and put more people in prison without preventing crime.

The Senate overwhelmingly passed Wrigley’s version in a 41-6 vote, but the House Judiciary Committee took out the minimum sentences. Committee members approved a rewritten bill proposed by the State’s Attorneys’ Association, which increased minimum sentences for special dangerous and habitual offenders.

The current version is missing protections for law enforcement, Heinert said.

Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, who backed the association’s changes, called the original bill “deeply flawed.” He said the issues Heinert wanted to address should have been done in the months before the Legislature met, when Wrigley spent time traveling and speaking with law enforcement.

Wrigley has said he spoke with prosecutors about the bill.

Minimum sentences don’t prevent crime, Satrom said, citing academic studies. Noting North Dakota prisons are near capacity and there isn’t room to incarcerate more people, he said the state should focus on rehabilitation.

“This bill as it is is fine, but if this passes and goes into conference committee and they … try to turn it back into what it was, then we’ve got serious issues,” Satrom said, adding the House should vote against the bill if lawmakers are going to try to restore Wrigley’s version.

Rep. Lawrence Klemin, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, pushed legislators to pass the bill. The Legislature has to act to protect residents, and lawmakers shouldn’t vote down a bill because there are varying opinions on what path to take, he said.

“We need to do something,” he said.