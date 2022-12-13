Law officers to crack down on impaired driving

A 76-year-old Minnesota man is facing criminal charges because he was shooting at a squirrel and a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window in a neighboring home. East Grand Forks police say they arrested the man Sunday after his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the siding of their home and a hole in the window of their son’s bedroom. Police say the man told officers he had shot at squirrels at least six times over the past two years because he considered it “war” when they got into his bird feeder.