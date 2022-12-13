 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Law officers to crack down on impaired driving

Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota will be cracking down on impaired driving with extra patrols over the next month and a half.

The latest "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign begins Wednesday and runs through January, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The campaign "is an important reminder to motorists that impaired driving tragedies are preventable,” Beulah Police Chief Frank Senn said. “Make the choice to always drive sober, or make sure you have a sober ride.”

The effort is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

