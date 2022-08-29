 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Law officers to crack down on distracted driving

Law enforcement across North Dakota will have extra patrols on the road during September to crack down on distracted driving.

The "U Drive. U Text. U Pay" enforcement period begins Thursday. It's similar to a campaign in April that resulted in 151 citations being issued for distracted driving such as texting while driving, which is illegal in the state.

“It will take all drivers making the conscious decision to drive distraction-free to meet the goal of Vision Zero,” Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said, referring to the state's strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. “If you are a passenger in a vehicle, speak up and volunteer to handle the electronics, including cellphones, so the driver can focus on the road.”

For more information on Vision Zero, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

