Law enforcement officers across North Dakota are cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving.

The enforcement campaign with extra patrols began Friday and continues through May 21.

“The level of concern aggressive drivers have for other motorists is low. It’s best to focus on your driving behavior when you are behind the wheel, not theirs,” Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said.

North Dakota has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.