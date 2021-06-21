Law officers crack down on speeding, underage drinking

A statewide crackdown on speeding motorists resulted in 3,000 citations, and extra patrols for underage drinking ended with 122 citations.

Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota participated in the "Obey The Sign or Pay The Fine" enforcement campaign from April 23 through May 23. Officers handed out more than 2,600 tickets for speeding, along with numerous citations for other types of traffic violations. One DUI arrest was made.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign was conducted across the state April 1 through May 23. Of the 122 total citations, 16 were for minor in consumption of alcohol and six were for minor in possession. There were two DUI arrests.

Special enforcement campaigns are part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

