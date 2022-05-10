Law Enforcement Memorial Service set Thursday

North Dakota’s annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service is scheduled Thursday at the state Capitol in Bismarck.
Gov. Doug Burgum also has directed government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff that day to mark Peace Officers Memorial Day. He encourages residents to do the same at their homes and businesses.
“We are forever grateful for these fallen officers, including the 66 North Dakotans who lost their lives in the line of duty, and we grieve for their families today and every day," Burgum said in a statement.
The service is at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Capitol's Memorial Hall. Scheduled speakers include Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness.