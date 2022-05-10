 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Law Enforcement Memorial Service set Thursday

  • 0

North Dakota’s annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service is scheduled Thursday at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

Gov. Doug Burgum also has directed government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff that day to mark Peace Officers Memorial Day. He encourages residents to do the same at their homes and businesses.

“We are forever grateful for these fallen officers, including the 66 North Dakotans who lost their lives in the line of duty, and we grieve for their families today and every day," Burgum said in a statement.

The service is at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Capitol's Memorial Hall. Scheduled speakers include Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man facing possible life sentence is a lottery winner in SD

A man facing a possible life sentence on federal drug and money laundering charges has won the lottery in South Dakota. KELO-TV reports 45-year-old Canbie Thompson was featured on the state lottery’s website for winning $40,000 on a scratch-off ticket. Thompson earlier pleaded guilty to the charges which resulted from a larger Minnehaha County drug bust involving 11 pounds of methamphetamine and seven other defendants. According to court documents, when police pulled Thompson over last year, they found drugs in his car. He also admitted he was involved in a money-laundering scheme to hide drug money. 

Oil patch worker challenging U.S. Sen Hoeven in June primary

Oil patch worker challenging U.S. Sen Hoeven in June primary

A North Dakota oil patch worker says he plans to challenge U.S. Sen. John Hoeven in the Republican primary. Riley Kuntz, of Dickinson, filed the paperwork earlier this month to run in the June 14 election. He says on his Facebook campaign page that he supports limited government, protecting life and limited taxation and spending. The 39-year-old Kuntz acknowledges that most people don’t know him because he enjoys his privacy and he’s not a politician. Kuntz led an unsuccessful bid to overturn three bills passed the 2019 North Dakota Legislature. Hoeven was endorsed as the Republican party candidate for Senate during the party convention earlier this month, narrowly defeating state Rep. Rick Becker, of Bismarck.

Watch Now: Related Video

On the front lines with volunteer Ukrainian soldiers near Izium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News