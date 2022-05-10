Law Enforcement Memorial Service set Thursday

A North Dakota oil patch worker says he plans to challenge U.S. Sen. John Hoeven in the Republican primary. Riley Kuntz, of Dickinson, filed the paperwork earlier this month to run in the June 14 election. He says on his Facebook campaign page that he supports limited government, protecting life and limited taxation and spending. The 39-year-old Kuntz acknowledges that most people don’t know him because he enjoys his privacy and he’s not a politician. Kuntz led an unsuccessful bid to overturn three bills passed the 2019 North Dakota Legislature. Hoeven was endorsed as the Republican party candidate for Senate during the party convention earlier this month, narrowly defeating state Rep. Rick Becker, of Bismarck.