Law enforcement across North Dakota will have extra patrols on the roads to remove impaired drivers during March.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. More information is at https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

“If you plan on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day or any special occasion ... make the plan to have a sober ride,” Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said. “Even a small amount of alcohol can affect driving ability, such as a decline in vision and the ability to perform two tasks at the same time. Get a sober ride and make it home safely.”