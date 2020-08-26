Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter for deadly fight outside Williston bar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILLISTON -- Jurors have found a man guilty of manslaughter in connection with a fight outside of a Williston bar.

Justin Crites, 27, of Williston, was found guilty of the class B felony after about 10 hours of deliberation, the Williston Herald reported. Crites was accused of punching Jay LePage, 57, also of Williston, outside of The Shop Bar and Lounge in May 2019. LePage fell, hit his head and died four days later at a Minot hospital.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors argued Crites attacked LePage, while the defense claimed Crites only acted after LePage attacked him.

Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue ordered a presentence investigation. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21. He faces a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison.

Donald Sauviac, Crites’ public defender, told the Williston Herald he thinks there are several issues that could help Crites on appeal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0