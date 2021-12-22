Jury awards $3.8 million to Killdeer man, businesses amid oil field dispute

A jury has awarded $3.8 million to a Killdeer man and two oil field companies associated with him amid a lawsuit involving a business dispute.

The dispute prompted several lawsuits, and it also led to three felony charges that were dismissed earlier this year against the man who was awarded money in one of the civil cases.

Southwest Judicial District Judge William Herauf signed the final order in that civil case Tuesday after a trial in October in which a jury sided with the man, Shawn Kluver, and the companies Seven Star Holdings and Little Knife Disposal on claims involving breach of contract, deception, defamation, converted property and business interference. The court also declared that Kluver owns property that had been under dispute in Dunn County.

The defendants, which include SGJ Holdings, GO Capital, 3DP, Environmental Driven Solutions, Renewable Resources and several people associated with those companies, say they plan to appeal.

Kluver used to work for oil field service providers Environmental Driven Solutions and Renewable Resources but was terminated in 2017. He sued, seeking to recover money he says the companies and other defendants owed him in salary and severance payments, among other issues, according to court documents.

Environmental Driven Solutions and Renewable Resources filed a separate lawsuit against Kluver and others in 2018 shortly after he brought the suit against them. They allege in court documents that he created other companies to compete against them while still working for them. The case remains open.

Kluver faced three felony charges related to the dispute after he was accused of defrauding companies he worked for of more than $5 million through various schemes. Two counts of theft were dismissed in July and a third charge of exploitation of a vulnerable adult was dismissed in August. Dunn County State’s Attorney Stephenie Davis cited “prosecutorial discretion” in court documents seeking to dismiss the charges.

Kluver’s legal team said in a statement this week that his former business associates and their attorneys produced over 5,500 pages of documents, interviews and photos “in an effort to overwhelm” his lawyers.

“However, the tactic of deluging Mr. Kluver’s defense counsel with volumes of evidence was ultimately their undoing,” the statement reads.

Kluver’s statement called the dismissed charges “patently false.” The charges stemmed from an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which Kluver’s legal team characterized as retribution by his former business associates for the lawsuit he had filed.

The parties embroiled in the dispute against him said in a statement that the criminal charges are under review for possible refiling and they believe Kluver has failed to honor a written agreement related to the charges’ dismissal. The statement did not elaborate on the agreement, and Davis wasn’t available Wednesday for a comment about the possibility of refiling the charges.

