Juror with COVID-19 halts attempted murder trial in Williston

The trial of a Williston man accused of rape and attempted murder has been delayed a second time after a juror tested positive for COVID-19.
Cole Peters, who is in his mid-30s, was charged in January 2020 with felony counts including gross sexual imposition, attempted murder, felonious restraint and terrorizing. He could face life in prison if convicted on the rape counts.
A judge declared a mistrial in August after a procedural issue during jury selection. The second attempt at a trial began Monday and included the beginning of testimony from the woman Peters is accused of attacking. On Thursday, a juror called the courthouse and said she had tested positive for COVID-19, the Williston Herald reported.
Rustad gave the attorneys the option of continuing with fewer than 12 jurors. Defense attorney Eric Baumann said his client wanted to go on, adding that Peters "has been in custody for quite some time." But prosecutor Nathan Madden said he wasn't comfortable with continuing because of the potential for appeal.
Rustad decided to delay the trial until Wednesday, Oct. 13. It will resume with the same jurors.
"I understand the inconvenience for everyone," the judge said.
Peters was arrested Dec. 28, 2019, after a woman told police he had repeatedly attacked her in a room at the Prairie Suites Motel and threatened to kill her, according to the Williams County Sheriff's Office. Police encountered the woman when she ran a stop sign while driving herself to the hospital.