Attorneys general in eight states including North Dakota have won court judgments against an operation they say was responsible for billions of illegal robocalls to people across the country.

The permanent injunctions signed by U.S. District Judge George Hanks Jr. in Texas shut down the operation involving John Caldwell Spiller II and his business partner Jakob Mears, the owners of Texas-based Rising Eagle Capital Group LLC and JSquared Telecom LLC, as well as Rising Eagle Capital Group–Cayman.

The defendants in 2019 and 2020 made millions of illegal robocalls in North Dakota, including calls to people whose numbers were on the North Dakota Do Not Call Registry, according to state Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

The Federal Communications Commission a year ago fined the telemarketers $255 million. The payments will be largely suspended in favor of the permanent operational bans and because of the defendants' inability to pay, according to Wrigley.

“While these legal enforcement actions won’t stop all robocalls, they will significantly change the landscape by shutting down these defendants who made billions of calls throughout the country,” he said.

The attorneys general of Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas sued the defendants in September 2020 alleging violations of state do-not-call laws and state consumer protection laws, the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the federal Telemarketing Sales Rule.

The plaintiffs are continuing their cases in the same litigation against Florida-based Scott Shapiro, Michael Theron Smith Jr., and Health Advisors of America Inc. Those defendants allegedly worked with Mears and Spiller, according to Wrigley.