Judge rules lawsuit to recover $38M in pipeline protest policing costs can continue

Law enforcement maintained a large presence in Morton County and Bismarck for months in 2016 and 2017 while responding to the pipeline protests. Demonstrators criticized the "militarization" of the police, who often donned riot gear and used rubber bullets, among other forms of crowd-suppression tactics, as protesters marched on highways, intersections, the state Capitol and areas near pipeline construction sites. The state also incurred expenses in 2017 cleaning up the protest camps along the border of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, just downstream from the pipeline's Missouri River crossing.

Thousands of protesters came to the camps over the course of a seven-month stretch to show their support for the tribe, which continues to fight the oil pipeline in court, arguing a spill could contaminate its water supply.

North Dakota's lawsuit seeking reimbursement for the protest costs comes after the state submitted an administrative claim against the Corps in 2018. The agency did not respond to the request, short of a notification that it had received it, Stenehjem has said. The state also unsuccessfully sought a disaster declaration from the Trump administration to recover the costs, which was denied in 2017.

North Dakota already received $25 million in 2017 to help offset the costs, including a $10 million grant from the DOJ as well as a $15 million donation from pipeline developer Energy Transfer. Stenehjem has said that he intends to pursue the full $38 million cost in court, regardless, because "the Corps of Engineers is not entitled to the benefit of that (Energy Transfer) gift" and because it should be up to the Corps to justify that the $10 million should be credited toward the state's costs.

