A judge has ordered the U.S. government to allow oil and gas lease sales to resume on federal lands in North Dakota amid a legal battle over the Biden administration’s halting of the practice two years ago.

However, U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor denied the state's request that the Bureau of Land Management also be immediately forced to hold sales that were canceled in 2021 and 2022 amid the nationwide pause.

North Dakota contends canceled lease sales cost it hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties. Traynor wrote in his 82-page order that "North Dakota has a substantial likelihood of prevailing on the merits" but that "given this preliminary stage of litigation and the incomplete administrative record, however, not all of North Dakota's requested relief is appropriate."

Attorney General Drew Wrigley hailed the ruling as a victory.

“BLM’s illegal cancellations were costing North Dakota’s citizens over $100 million in revenue a year and depriving the nation of much-needed access to oil and gas during these difficult times of high inflation and threats to our energy security," he said in a statement.

Gov. Doug Burgum also issued a statement, saying, “It should not take a court order to compel the Biden administration to obey the law, or to have the BLM do what it has been directed by Congress to do, but in this case it did, and we applaud Judge Traynor’s order which requires BLM to resume their lawfully required quarterly oil and gas lease sales.”

Justice Department Senior Attorney Michael Sawyer did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment. He previously said in court documents that a court order requiring lease sales before the lawsuit is decided would be a "rush to judgment." He also noted that the BLM is already on track to hold three lease sales in North Dakota this year.

Traynor said the federal government's assurances of lease sales in the second, third and fourth quarters "do not make North Dakota's threat of harm less imminent."

"Based on the federal defendants' various spurious assurances to this court and North Dakota that leasing would go forward and their history of canceling parcel evaluations and lease sales in North Dakota, there is a very concrete possibility the ... 2023 lease sales in North Dakota will be similarly canceled if an injunction were denied," Traynor said.

Case background

President Joe Biden issued an executive order shortly after taking office in January 2021 to pause the federal leasing program as part of efforts to combat climate change. He announced a review of the program “to restore balance on America’s public lands and waters to benefit current and future generations.”

Lease sales have been in an on-again, off-again status since due to the review and a tangled web of lawsuits filed in North Dakota, Louisiana and Wyoming. The Biden administration also has made subsequent announcements related to leasing. Officials in April 2022 said leasing would resume but on a scaled-back basis and with higher royalty rates for companies. And the Inflation Reduction Act that Biden signed last August had provisions that boosted fossil fuel development on federal lands.

A judge in a multistate lawsuit filed in Louisiana over the leasing pause issued a permanent injunction last fall against the Biden administration, but it didn't apply in North Dakota.

North Dakota filed two lawsuits in U.S. District Court -- one in July 2021 and one in January of this year -- that have since been combined. The nation's third-leading oil producer maintains the Interior Department “unlawfully canceled" all but one of eight quarterly federal oil and gas lease sales in North Dakota in 2021 and 2022 that were required under the federal Mineral Leasing Act.

The state in January asked the court to force the government to hold quarterly lease sales going forward while the lawsuit plays out.

Sawyer argued that compelled lease sales would force BLM to sell nonrenewable resources before a decision on the merits of the case, and that such an order would subject the agency "to increased litigation risk from conservation groups."

Several environmental groups have intervened in North Dakota’s lawsuit, seeking to protect public land: the Center for Biological Diversity, the Dakota Resource Council, the Sierra Club and the Western Organization of Resource Councils. They also had asked Traynor to reject North Dakota's request to force the government's hand, arguing in part that North Dakota's "underlying irreparable harm theories are meritless," and that "The federal minerals at issue belong to the United States -- not North Dakota -- and the U.S. Constitution empowers the federal government to decide how that property will be managed."

Judge's order

Traynor wrote in his order that Congress has said lease sales "shall" be held, and the judge said "neither the secretary (of the Interior) nor BLM have 'discretion' to postpone a quarterly lease sale." He further said, "There is a robust public interest in ensuring states' rights are protected and the federal defendants follow Congress' democratically enacted law."

Sawyer has argued that even if lease sales must be held quarterly by law, "the court cannot direct BLM's selection of which or how many parcels shall be offered for lease."

Traynor noted in his order that a "significant portion" of the dispute between North Dakota and the federal government "is what constitutes 'available' lands under the federal Mineral Leasing Act."

Traynor's order will remain in effect pending the final resolution of the case. He also demanded within two weeks a schedule of when lease sales will take place in North Dakota this year. He also wants to be kept apprised of what lands will be included in those sales.