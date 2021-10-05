Judge OKs $20 million civil settlement for record oil field spill near Williston

A federal judge has signed off on a $20 million civil settlement over the largest oil field spill in North Dakota history.

The settlement directs $10 million to be split among several state agencies, which plan to spend it on environmental projects. The federal government will collect the other $10 million.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor approved the agreement last week. The operator of the pipeline responsible for the spill, Summit Midstream Partners, pleaded guilty earlier in September to spill-related criminal charges for which it's agreed to pay another $15 million.

The settlements stem from a pipeline spill that occurred north of Williston over the course of five months in 2014-15. The small gathering line leaked 700,000 barrels or 29 million gallons of produced water, which is highly saturated saltwater that comes up in wells along with oil and gas. Some of the wastewater reached Blacktail Creek, which eventually flows into the Missouri River.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}