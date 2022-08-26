Judge: North Dakota secretary of state was right to reject term limits measure

North Dakota's secretary of state was correct to reject a proposed term limits ballot measure based on alleged irregularities on petitions, according to a judge.

His findings also describe the attorney general in March inviting the measure's chairman to withdraw the petitions to avoid negative publicity.

South Central District Judge James Hill on Thursday issued his ruling on facts in a lawsuit filed by measure backers with the state Supreme Court. Hill oversaw a hearing Tuesday on how top state election officials reviewed and ultimately rejected the measure for term limits on North Dakota's governor and legislators.

"The Court finds that the credible facts support the decision of the secretary not to certify the Term Limits Initiative," Hill wrote. "This Court finds that the decision of the North Dakota Secretary of State to not certify the Term Limits Initiative was supported by the facts and prevailing law."

His findings go to the high court, which will hear arguments in the lawsuit next week. The lawsuit seeks to compel a public vote on the measure.

Petitioners in February submitted 46,315 signatures. They needed 31,164 valid signatures to prompt a public vote. Jaeger in March rejected about 29,000 signatures, leaving proponents far short of the required threshold. He referred the situation to the attorney general for investigation, citing numerous alleged violations of state law, such as likely forgeries, circulators who were neither North Dakota qualified electors nor U.S. citizens, and offers or payments of bonuses to circulators, among other irregularities.

Jaeger's review and a state Bureau of Criminal Investigation probe conducted at his request brought the irregularities to light. Attorney General Drew Wrigley last month referred the matter to the Ward County State's Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.

The measure's 42-member sponsoring committee includes several state lawmakers linked to the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, as well as multiple GOP district chairmen who came on last year. North Dakota's dominant Republican Party has seen infighting between ultraconservative and establishment members, notably in the party censures of several state lawmakers and a walkout from a party meeting last year.

March meeting

Hill's findings detail a March meeting in Jaeger's office with Measure Chairman Jared Hendrix, top election officials, a state crime bureau investigator, a deputy attorney general and Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

The meeting was to discuss the measure's petitions. At the end of the meeting, "Wrigley invited Hendrix and the (measure) committee to withdraw the petitions in order to avoid negative publicity. The committee declined the 'invitation' to withdraw the petitions," according to Hill's findings.

Hendrix was told during the meeting that Jaeger was rejecting at least 7,240 signatures. The secretary "also made clear that the review process was ongoing and he expected the ongoing review to invalidate additional signatures," according to the findings.

The meeting occurred about two weeks before Jaeger formally referred the situation to the attorney general.

Hendrix did not immediately respond to a phone message for comment. Wrigley was in a meeting and not immediately available for comment.

Five days after the meeting, Jaeger notified the measure group it had failed to submit enough valid signatures to prompt a public vote. The group asked to review the petitions and the basis for rejection.

Jaeger's office returned the petitions, and Jaeger provided a 125-page spreadsheet outlining the reasons for excluding more than 29,000 signatures.

Findings

Jaeger and State Elections Specialist Lee Ann Oliver on Tuesday testified about "red flags" they saw on petition circulator affidavits.

At focus mainly were alleged handwriting inconsistencies and other discrepancies related to one notary public whose alleged errors Jaeger said "tainted everything else" and led him to reject more than 15,700 signatures.

Hill found the notary errors "show likely fraud."

The BCI earlier this month took 15 time cards from the Minot home of petition circulator Charles Tuttle. Hill accepted those documents as evidence in the case. The judge also found Jaeger appropriately excluded 7,800 signatures on the basis that petition circulators were offered or paid bonuses. State law bans pay-per-signature. Tuttle, who is running for secretary of state as an independent, denies having paid bonuses.