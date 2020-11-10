Judge: No new competency exam for Williston man facing murder trial

WILLISTON -- A judge has decided against ordering an additional mental health evaluation for a Williston man accused of driving his pickup truck into a group of people on a lawn after an argument, killing one of them.
Steven Rademacher was arrested in July 2019 and later charged with murder in the death of Dyson Bastain. He awaits trial in March on that count and also on charges of attempted murder and terrorizing.
Rademacher appeared in court Monday for a hearing concerning a letter he wrote in October to Northwest District Judge Paul Jacobson accusing law officers of putting what he calls “nano-technology” in his body more than seven years ago.
Defense attorney Steven Mottinger told the judge that his client has a "long history of mental illness."
Assistant Williams County State's Attorney Nathan Madden said Rademacher had already been found competent to stand trial, and the prosecutor suggested the letter was a ploy by Rademacher to raise issues on appeal if convicted.
“We have addressed his mental health issues and he has been found competent,” Madden said.
Mottinger did not ask for another mental health evaluation but said he wouldn't oppose one if the judge ordered it.
“Frankly, I don’t think it would hurt at this point,” he said.
Jacobson concluded that the letter was not grounds for a new evaluation, the Williston Herald reported.
