Judge lowers bond for Williston homicide suspect

WILLISTON -- A judge in Williston has reduced the $1 million bond set in December for a 17-year-old boy charged in adult court with murder and multiple other felonies.
Ian Laboyd is accused of shooting two people in November, killing 19-year-old Matthew York and wounding 19-year-old Parker Haider. Authorities allege Laboyd had arranged to meet someone behind a convenience store to sell them drugs, and the deal went bad.
Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson on Tuesday lowered Laboyd's bond to $250,000, the Williston Herald reported.
Laboyd's trial was to begin next Monday, but it's been delayed to October due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“This delay is not the fault of the defendant; however, he will suffer the consequences,” defense attorney Kevin Chapman wrote in his request for a lower bond. “It is unfair that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, that Mr. Laboyd will now have to sit in custody for nearly one year awaiting trial.”
Chapman asked for a bond of $50,000. Kelly Dillon, an assistant attorney general handling the prosecution, argued that Laboyd was a risk to the community and that his bond shouldn’t change.
